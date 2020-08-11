Advertisement

City of Burlington approves Reparations Task Force

By Erin Brown
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington City Council voted to unanimously in favor of creating a reparations task force as part of the city’s racial justice reform.

The resolution put forward by the Progressives on the city council aims to study and develop reparation proposals for Burlington’s Black community.

According to the resolution, 26% of Black Chittenden County residents live in poverty compared to 10% of white residents. It also states the unemployment rate is 4% higher for Black people than white people.

The resolution seeks to redistribute $100,000 from the City Racial Justice Fun to fund the task force.

Five people will sit on the task force and will be appointed by Mayor Miro Weinberger, City Council President Max Tracy, and the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance.

