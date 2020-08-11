Cuomo signs bill requiring all back seat passengers to buckle up

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Seat belt laws in New York just got stricter. Most drivers know when they get behind the wheel they need to buckle up. The same goes for those riding shotgun. Now, authorities says no matter what your age is, if you are in the Empire State and you're sitting in the back seat, you need to buckle up.

The rules of the road in New York since 1984 have called for drivers, front seat passengers, and anyone under 16, to buckle up when in the car. Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday signed a bill that requires all New Yorkers need to wear their seat belt no matter their age or where they sit.

Drivers we talked to in Plattsburgh applauded the governor's decision. "It's insane not to because it's a safety thing," said driver Tony Tyler.

"It saves lives," added Bob Welch.

"Accidents are accidents. You never know when they are going to happen," said Matthew Russell.

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee says 30% of people who die in highway crashes were not wearing seat belts.

Plattsburgh Police Chief Levi Ritter says many fatal accidents would be avoided if people buckled up. "Usually in drunk driving. A bad choice upon bad choice, and usually a seat belt is not utilized," Ritter said.

He says officers don't hand out too many tickets in the Lake City for not being buckled in. "I wouldn't say its a common occurrence," he said. But if an officer does catch you not buckled up, they can pull you over. Buckling up can not only potentially save your life in an accident, Ritter says, it can save you cash and points on your license. "it's not necessarily the fines so much, but points on a license can really effect a person's driver insurance."

The new law takes effect November 1st.

Vermont already requires everyone inside a vehicle to wear seat belts. New Hampshire is the only state in the country that does not require adult drivers or passengers to wear seat belts, but belts are required for those under 18.

