Gov. Scott to hold COVID-19 press conference even on Primary Day

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - It may be Primary Election Day in Vermont Tuesday, but Governor Phil Scott and state health leaders are still holding a pandemic press conference.

It will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday

We expect an update on cases in the state.

WCAX asked political analyst Matt Dickinson his thoughts about the governor holding a press conference on the same day Vermonters are voting for governor, here’s what he had to say:

“He essentially is trying to portray himself as somebody who’s got more important things to do than run for office. He’s trying to stay above partisan politics by portraying himself as somebody dealing with a crisis. But of course that helps him in terms of the electoral impact as well,” said Dickinson.

There are 11 candidates running Tuesday, trying to get their party’s nomination for Vermont Governor.

