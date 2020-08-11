Advertisement

In-person voting to look different this Primary Day

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Primary Day is here in Vermont and residents across the state will be heading to the polls Tuesday. But in-person voting will look different.

In South Burlington, voting will look a lot like the shopping people have become accustomed to.

Polling locations will feature sneeze guards, social distancing and mandatory mask requirements. For those that forget a mask, one will be provided

If you can’t wear one, a ballot will be brought out for you to vote outside. There will also be a one voter capacity when you step up to a voting terminal.

Donna Kinville, the City Clerk in South Burlington, says in her 20 years running elections, this is one of the strangest cycles she has had to prepare for. But when you put the pen to paper, there is a specific way to vote.

“When you come in, you’ll be given three ballots, a Democratic, Republican, and Progressive. You get to choose one of those parties to vote, so it’s almost like a silo. You vote Democratic, you are going to vote all Democratic candidates. Republican, Republican candidates. You’re building that ballot for November and that’s what people don’t seem to comprehend sometimes. As you leave, we have a place to hand your two unvoted ballots to an official, and then you can deposit your own ballot into the tabulator,” said Kinville.

Kinville says they have been receiving votes by mail and absentee ballots already and are in the process of opening those.

You can also expect no major delays if you decide to come and vote in-person. The polls in South Burlington are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

