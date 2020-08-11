Advertisement

LA sheriff concerned after deputies detain 3 Black teens at gunpoint

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles County sheriff said Monday he has concerns about tactics deputies used to detain three Black teenagers at gunpoint after the mother of one said the youths had been threatened by a man holding a knife.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a social media post that he had seen a video of the incident — which was uploaded by one of the teen’s mothers to her Instagram profile last week — and that the matter is being investigated.

CBS Los Angeles reported that the trio were teenagers. Deputy Juanita Navarro, a spokeswoman for the department, said the youths were not arrested during the incident Friday and had been released at the scene.

Tammi Collins wrote on Instagram that her son was sitting with friends at a bus stop in the Santa Clarita Valley when a man asked them if they had any drugs and then tried to steal their belongings. She said the man then pulled out a knife and tried to stab them.

Collins wrote that bystanders called police to help the boys, though she wrote that apparently one caller reported that the teens were attacking the man.

Navarro said a caller reported that two Black men in their early 20s had struck a man with a skateboard.

The 11-minute video Collins posted shows at least three deputies pointing their guns at the teens — including one deputy who had a long gun. The teens obeyed the deputies' commands to back up with their hands up and knelt on the ground to be handcuffed.

Bystanders shouted at the officers that the teens didn't do anything.

The bystanders also tried to advise the teens as they were being detained, saying "keep your hands up, keep your hands up!" as well as "just listen to them and it'll be over soon" and "don't answer any questions until your mom gets there."

After the teens were handcuffed, the deputies argued with the crowd over what happened and what the callers reported.

"If they weren't doing wrong, we wouldn't be here," one deputy said.

Navarro said deputies could not find the man.

It was not clear if Collins recorded the video but she wrote that she didn't know how she could help her son in the aftermath.

“This is something my son and his friends will never forget,” she wrote.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

PUA payments delayed for those with direct deposit

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Dom Amato
A system problem at the Vermont Labor Department may delay your unemployment payment.

National

Bystanders outraged as Calif. police detain 3 Black teens who were allegedly assaulted

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
The sheriff says the incident is being investigated. The teens were not arrested and were released at the scene.

National Politics

Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House was placed on lockdown following the incident.

National

Secret service involved in shooting outside White House

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
President Trump ushered out of a press briefing as US Secret Service responded to shots fired near the White House.

Latest News

National Politics

States strain to carry out Trump order on unemployment aid

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Governors and state labor department officials around the country are scrambling to figure out if it is feasible to implement President Donald Trump’s executive order to partially extend enhanced unemployment insurance for millions of Americans struggling to find work in the pandemic-scarred economy.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

National

Hundreds ransack downtown Chicago businesses after shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DON BABWIN
Hundreds of looters descended on downtown Chicago early Monday following a police shooting on the city’s South Side, with vandals smashing the windows of dozens of businesses and making off with merchandise, cash machines and anything else they could carry, police said.

News

Analysis of the pandemic primary as Vermonters head to the polls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Darren Perron
Vermonters face unprecedented circumstances as they head to the polls for the primary. Our Darren Perron spoke with political analyst Matt Dickinson about voting, the races, campaign strategy in the time of COVID and much more.

Coronavirus

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the world reach 20 million

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By MICHELLE R. SMITH and LAUREN WEBER
Vilified, threatened with violence and in some cases burned out, dozens of state and local public health officials around the country have resigned or have been fired amid the coronavirus outbreak, a testament to how politically combustible masks, lockdowns and infection data have become.

National

1 dead, 6 rescued after gas explosion levels Baltimore homes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JULIO CORTEZ
A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing a woman and trapping other people in the wreckage. At least two people were hospitalized with serious injuries, firefighters said.