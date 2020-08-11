Lawsuit challenges use of interstate checkpoints

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A federal lawsuit filed by ACLU affiliates in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont challenges the use of checkpoints by the U.S. Border Patrol nearly 100 miles from the Canadian border, saying they are beyond the patrol’s authority.

The lawsuit was filed in New Hampshire on behalf of Jesse Drewniak, who was one of a group of people stopped at an August 2017 checkpoint in Woodstock, New Hampshire, along Interstate 93. Gilles Bissonnette of the ACLU of New Hampshire, said the the interior checkpoints are being used “as a ruse to unlawfully search and seize people for the purpose of general crime control.”

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said Tuesday the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

