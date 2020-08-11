Advertisement

Logistical Questions Loom for High School Athletic Directors

Vermont high schools will play sports this Fall, but plenty of details still need to be worked out
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Friday, high school athletes around the state of Vermont finally got the news they were hoping for, when Governor Phil Scott announced that Fall sports would be going ahead when school resumes next month.

While there was some question of whether higher contact sports like football or indoor sports like volleyball would be allowed, Scott made a point to say that all the traditional Fall sports had the green light. Now it is important to note that this does not mean things will be business as usual. In an email to athletic directors at member schools, VPA associate executive director Bob Johnson noted several changes to expect when official guidelines are announced next week including facemasks for players and limiting the number of spectators to 150. The latter is just one of many challenges AD’s like Mt. Mansfield’s David Marlow have to sort out.

“Yeah, that’s gonna be a challenge, and that’s something that I’m gonna have to sit down with my admin team and kind of hash out,” Marlow said. “We’ve talked about giving each athlete, you know, two tickets. And what happens to that number 151 or 152 that comes walking through the gates to watch a game?”

Perhaps a bigger concern is the issue of transportation. Many schools in the state are considering or have already implemented a “split schedule”, where students will be split into two groups that alternate in-person and remote learning to limit the number of people in the building on a given day. It makes sense from a health and educational perspective, but creates a logistical headache to get athletes to practice or games on their “remote” days.

“I think it presents a challenge for any school just because of the transportation piece,” Marlow said. “You’re gonna need transportation for those kids to leave the building that day in the afternoon to go back home and so I think that’s a challenge that all administrators throughout the state are gonna end up having to start thinking outside the box a little bit and try to develop a plan that is accommodating to all your students.”

There is also the question of how school administrators will handle the significantly shortened season, with practices not allowed to begin until school starts on September 8th and games presumably not beginning until two weeks later, but regardless of all the challenges, school officials are just glad students will be able to get back out on the field this Fall.

“To be able to get out with their group of friends who have similar interests with them and be able to compete and get exercise and get moving, I think is gonna be huge in that sense of, ‘Ok, yeah maybe I’m only going to school two or three days a week, but you know what, I get to play soccer, I get to go to football practice, or I get to go running cross country after,’” Marlow said. “I think that’s huge. And if sports are gonna change, we might as well do the landscape of it now and be supportive of it so when we do get back to normal, it almost makes you value it maybe a little more than you did in the past.”

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

Scott: There will be a high school fall sports season

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Governor Phil Scott announces that there will be a fall sports season when Vermont high schools open next month.

Sports

Putting the green in Green and Gold

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
The incoming class for the UVM men's soccer team includes five Vermonters

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Latest News

Sports

Brown wins 2020 Women’s State Am title

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Andrea Brown outlasts Julia Dapron on the fifth playoff hole to win the 2020 State Amateur championship

Sports

NCAA cancels D-2 & D-3 fall championships

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
The NCAA has canceled it's Division Two and Division Three fall championships for the 2020-21 school year.

Sports

UVM: 2 test positive for COVID-19 on men’s hoop program

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Two people associated with the UVM men's basketball program have tested positive for COVID-19

Sports

SD Ireland Wins Vermont Summer Baseball League Title

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Shamrocks make up for recent near misses and earn first state championship in program history

Sports

Nicholas Taking it in Stride

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Middlebury's two-sport star living in the moment while waiting for clarity

Sports

Woodcroft brings NHL vets Babcock, Stuart to UVM

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
New UVM men's hockey coach Todd Woodcroft adds a pair of NHL veterans to his new coaching staff.