Name of man who drowned in Merrimack River in May released

CANTERBURY, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire authorities have identified a man who drowned along with a woman in the Merrimack River in Canterbury in May.

New Hampshire State Police said the man was identified as 27-year-old Albert Ntangri, of Manchester, New Hampshire. The woman’s name hasn’t been released yet. She was 21. On May 30, police received a call that four people were in the water near Pebble Beach when two started to struggle.

The other two tried to help, but the pair went under water and didn’t resurface. Ntangri and the woman were found the next day.

