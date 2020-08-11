New exhibit provides venue for Vt. disabled artists

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Inclusive Arts Vermont is hosting a virtual exhibit designed to give artists with disabilities a chance to show their work to a wider audience.

Art is supposed to have different perspectives, but Katie Miller with Inclusive Arts Vermont says not everyone can absorb or make art the same way. That’s the idea behind the Essex Junction nonprofit’s “ANEW” exhibit.

"The whole exhibit is designed to be accessible to people who might not traditionally feel comfortable in a gallery museum setting, because it doesn't have them in mind," Miller said.

The group had planned a statewide tour of the art exhibition, but then COVID hit. Now the group is helping connect the public with artists’ work online, and connect the artists with each other. It features discussions with artists like Aurora Berger.

"Being an artist in Vermont, because we are so rural, and especially being an artist with a disability can be really isolating," Berger said.

The Strafford artist is the first to debut her photography as part of the exhibit. She says she knows that feeling of isolation all too well. But she says she feels secluded. she also feels comfort, and inspiration for her art here in her home state. Berger has had multiple eye surgeries.

"The first eye surgery failed,and I was completely blind in one eye for a month. And I made a lot of this work during that time period," Berger said.

The ANEW exhibit can be found online and includes an audio tour.

