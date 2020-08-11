New program aims to give Vt. kids access to music education

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An organization dedicated to getting kids access to music education is handing out money once again to make that happen.

A new Vermont program is one of the recipients of the $10,000 Mockingbird Grant.

And Phish’s nonprofit liked it, too. The Vermont jam band’s Waterwheel Foundation matched the grant.

The $20,000 will provide music lessons and instruments to Vermont kids in grades 6-12 through the Learning to Fly program. It was created by the Friends for A_Dog Foundation and the Burlington Music Dojo.

"We're offering voice, guitar, bass, drums, keys, a wide variety of instrument lessons for kids who might not have access to it," said Aram Bedrosian of the Burlington Music Dojo.

"Basically after today the cat's out of the bag, we're going to start spreading the word to all the schools and smaller towns," said Justin Remillard of the Friends for A_Dog Foundation.

Students can start applying September 15. They'll be accepting applications through mid-December.

A handful of kids will get chosen to receive the scholarships in this first round and music lessons begin in January.

