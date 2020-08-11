NH judge partially dismisses Casella defamation case

CONCORD, N.H. - A New Hampshire superior court judge has dismissed part of a defamation lawsuit filed against a Dalton man by Casella Waste.

The Caledonian Record reports that Merrimack Superior Court Judge John Kissinger ruled that the majority of statements made by Jon Swan do not amount to defamation. Nine statements could constitute defamation if Casella can prove that they are false. Swan started a campaign to prevent Casella from building a 180-acre landfill near Forest Lake State Park.

The company alleged that Swan’s goals were to disparage the company by publishing inaccurate statements.

