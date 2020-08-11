Advertisement

Norwich University students test positive for COVID-19

Norwich University
Norwich University
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Three Norwich University students have tested positive after students returned to campus over the weekend.

President Mark Anarumo says 500 students are on campus now, as part of a six-phase schedule for the fall semester.

Every student was tested and on Monday, three tests came back positive. The students were quarantined.

We also learned some cadets were apparently socializing in the front of their house Saturday without wearing masks and or physical distancing.

Anarumo met with the student who hosted the event and now says that person had been in Vermont for more than two weeks and had followed Vermont standards of behavior and quarantine.

Norwich University students fail to follow COVID-19 rules
Norwich University’s first wave of students arrive on campus

