NY egg producer gouged prices when pandemic hit, lawsuit says

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Attorney General Letitia James charges that one of the country’s largest egg producers illegally inflated prices when the pandemic hit New York, charging up to four times more per carton.

James claims that in March and April, Hillandale Farms price gouged more than four million cartons of eggs sold to grocery store chains, U.S. military facilities and wholesale food distributors. The lawsuit seeks restitution for consumers. Hillandale says it’s prepared to defend against the allegations in court.

The company said the pandemic caused a massive disruption in every sector of the economy, including the egg industry.

