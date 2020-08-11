Off-road vehicle driver accused of speeding in crash

PITTSBURG, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department says a man in an off-highway recreational vehicle and his passenger were injured after trying to pass an ATV, and he’s been charged with driving too fast.

Officers said 38-year-old Kevin King,, of West Greenwich, Rhode Island, was attempting to pass the ATV on a trail in Pittsburg on Monday when he lost control of his vehicle. King’s vehicle went off the opposite edge of the trail and into a drainage ditch, rolled over onto its roof, and came to rest against a tree. Both King and his passenger suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither the ATV driver nor her young passenger was injured. It wasn’t immediately known if King had a lawyer.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)