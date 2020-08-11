Part of Route 73 in Keene, N.Y. closed this week

KEENE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A portion of Route 73 in Keene, New York will be closed starting Tuesday.

A half-mile segment between Route 9N and the southern end of Hulls Falls Road will be shut down Tuesday through Thursday, so crews can replace a culvert underneath the road.

Drivers will be detoured to Route 9, north to Elizabethtown.

The entire project is expected to be complete by the 21st, but this section will only be closed until Thursday.

Drivers are being encouraged to slow down in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

