Advertisement

Part of Route 73 in Keene, N.Y. closed this week

(Courtesy image)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEENE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A portion of Route 73 in Keene, New York will be closed starting Tuesday.

A half-mile segment between Route 9N and the southern end of Hulls Falls Road will be shut down Tuesday through Thursday, so crews can replace a culvert underneath the road.

Drivers will be detoured to Route 9, north to Elizabethtown.

The entire project is expected to be complete by the 21st, but this section will only be closed until Thursday.

Drivers are being encouraged to slow down in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Scott to hold COVID-19 primary day briefing

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
It may be Primary Election Day in Vermont Tuesday, but Governor Phil Scott and state health leaders are still holding a pandemic press conference.

News

In-person voting to look different this primary day

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Primary Day is here in Vermont and residents across the state will be heading to the polls Tuesday. But in-person voting will look different.

News

Burlington City Council fails to override ranked choice veto

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
A Vermont law professor says Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger’s recent ranked-choice voting veto presents no legal conflict of interest.

News

Sex offender being released to Milton

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
69-year-old Steven Albert Kilburn is expected to live in Milton after his release Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Price Chopper/Market 32 trail mix recall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
12 ounce six pack PICS Southwest Trail Mix is being recalled. The UPC number is: 41735 04102.

News

Pandemic Primary

Updated: 1 hours ago
Primary Day is here in Vermont and residents across the state will be heading to the polls Tuesday. But in-person voting will look different.

News

Norwich University students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Three Norwich University students have tested positive after students returned to campus over the weekend.

News

In-person voting to look different this Primary Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
Primary Day is here in Vermont and residents across the state will be heading to the polls Tuesday. But in-person voting will look different.

News

City of Burlington approves Reparations Task Force

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Burlington City Council voted to unanimously in favor of creating a reparations task force as part of the city’s racial justice reform.

News

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: 8 hours ago
Late Night Weather Webcast