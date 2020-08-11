Price Chopper/Market 32 trail mix recall

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Trail mix from Price Chopper/Market 32 is being recalled.

It’s the 12 ounce six pack PICS Southwest Trail Mix. The UPC number is: 41735 04102.

We’re told it’s being recalled because the ingredients listed on the package are for a different variety of trail mix and are, therefore, incorrect.

The store’s spokesperson says you can get a refund by holding on to the product and the receipt until the grocery store resumes the refund program, which is on hold during the pandemic.

