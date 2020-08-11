Advertisement

PUA payments delayed for those with direct deposit

Montpelier Statehouse Generic
Montpelier Statehouse Generic(WCAX)
By Dom Amato
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A system problem at the Vermont Labor Department may delay your unemployment payment.

If you submitted a pandemic unemployment assistance weekly claim, a computer error is not allowing direct deposit payments to go through.

The Department is working to fix the issue.

There is nothing you need to do, the state will update you when it’s fixed.

