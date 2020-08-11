Scott administration studying Trump unemployment supplement plan

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont may have to pay for additional unemployment benefits if President Trump's new executive order stands.

Trump Saturday unveiled a plan that would provide the unemployed $300 a week under a new “lost wages assistance” program, but only if states first agree to put up an additional $100 a week. Many governors, including New York’s Andrew Cuomo, have sharply criticized the proposal.

Governor Phil Scott Monday said it will cost Vermont $4-to-$5 million a week to add the $100 to weekly unemployment benefits.

"If you added the $100 it could come out of your CARES Act money. We're assessing that as we speak and want to implement that as quick as we can as a stopgap measure until Congress takes action," Scott said.

Right now there are still some 40,000 Vermonters receiving state benefits. The additional $600 unemployment supplement from the feds ran out last month.

This all comes at the same time as the Vermont Department of Labor asked the Legislature for almost $19 million in CARES Act funds. About $18 million would pay for the unemployment call center and $750,000 to modernize the Unemployment Insurance computer system, which had a huge backlog of claims at the beginning of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.