Sex offender being released to Milton

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A sex offender is being released Tuesday.

69-year-old Steven Albert Kilburn is expected to live in Milton.

He was serving time related to a sexual assault of a minor.

We’re told he is low risk to re-offend and is in the moderate category for general risk of recidivism.

Based on his history, police say if he were to sexually re-offend, it would likely be to male children known and unknown to him.

