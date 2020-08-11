Sex offender being released to Milton
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A sex offender is being released Tuesday.
69-year-old Steven Albert Kilburn is expected to live in Milton.
He was serving time related to a sexual assault of a minor.
We’re told he is low risk to re-offend and is in the moderate category for general risk of recidivism.
Based on his history, police say if he were to sexually re-offend, it would likely be to male children known and unknown to him.
