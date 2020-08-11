Advertisement

Sex offender being released to Milton

Steven Albert Kilburn
Steven Albert Kilburn(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A sex offender is being released Tuesday.

69-year-old Steven Albert Kilburn is expected to live in Milton.

He was serving time related to a sexual assault of a minor.

We’re told he is low risk to re-offend and is in the moderate category for general risk of recidivism.

Based on his history, police say if he were to sexually re-offend, it would likely be to male children known and unknown to him.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Scott to hold COVID-19 primary day briefing

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
It may be Primary Election Day in Vermont Tuesday, but Governor Phil Scott and state health leaders are still holding a pandemic press conference.

News

In-person voting to look different this primary day

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Primary Day is here in Vermont and residents across the state will be heading to the polls Tuesday. But in-person voting will look different.

News

Burlington City Council fails to override ranked choice veto

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
A Vermont law professor says Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger’s recent ranked-choice voting veto presents no legal conflict of interest.

News

Part of Route 73 in Keene, N.Y. closed this week

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A portion of Route 73 in Keene, New York will be closed starting Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Price Chopper/Market 32 trail mix recall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
12 ounce six pack PICS Southwest Trail Mix is being recalled. The UPC number is: 41735 04102.

News

Pandemic Primary

Updated: 1 hours ago
Primary Day is here in Vermont and residents across the state will be heading to the polls Tuesday. But in-person voting will look different.

News

Norwich University students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Three Norwich University students have tested positive after students returned to campus over the weekend.

News

In-person voting to look different this Primary Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
Primary Day is here in Vermont and residents across the state will be heading to the polls Tuesday. But in-person voting will look different.

News

City of Burlington approves Reparations Task Force

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Burlington City Council voted to unanimously in favor of creating a reparations task force as part of the city’s racial justice reform.

News

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: 8 hours ago
Late Night Weather Webcast