St. Mike’s offers workshops to help educators teach online
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Instructors at St. Michael’s College and its graduate education team are offering workshops to educators in Vermont this summer and fall to help them better prepare for teaching remotely.
Darren Perron spoke with the program’s Claudine Bedell about the challenges of teaching online and what the workshops offer to educators.
