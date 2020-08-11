Trucker falls asleep, crashes rig on I-91

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an asleep-at-the-wheel trucker crashed his rig Tuesday morning on I-91 in Lyndon.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-91 north. Authorities say Allan Davis, 30, of Connecticut, fell asleep and drifted into the median and struck a tree.

No injuries were reported, but the tractor-trailer unit was totaled.

There were no immediate charges filed against Davis.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.