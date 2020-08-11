Advertisement

Trucker falls asleep, crashes rig on I-91

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an asleep-at-the-wheel trucker crashed his rig Tuesday morning on I-91 in Lyndon.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-91 north. Authorities say Allan Davis, 30, of Connecticut, fell asleep and drifted into the median and struck a tree.

No injuries were reported, but the tractor-trailer unit was totaled.

There were no immediate charges filed against Davis.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch Live: Vt. officials provide further details on return to school, fall sports

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Governor Phil Scott Tuesday again advocated for kids to return to school this fall, despite concerns from some parents and teachers worried about the spread of COVID-19.

News

City of Burlington approves Reparations Task Force

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Burlington City Council voted to unanimously in favor of creating a reparations task force as part of the city’s racial justice reform.

News

Off-road vehicle driver accused of speeding in crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department says a man in an off-highway recreational vehicle and his passenger were injured after trying to pass an ATV, and he’s been charged with driving too fast.

News

New York’s true nursing home death toll cloaked in secrecy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s coronavirus death toll in nursing homes, already among the highest in the nation, could actually be a significant undercount.

Latest News

News

New York’s 50-person wedding rule successfully challenged

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge has ruled in favor of two couples who sued for the right to have more than 50 people at their weddings in western New York, despite the state’s pandemic-related restrictions.

News

Burlington City Council fails to override ranked-choice veto

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
The Burlington City Council Monday was unable to override Mayor Miro Weinberger’s first ever veto against having a ranked choice voting question on the ballot in November.

News

In-person voting to look different this primary day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Primary Day is here in Vermont and residents across the state will be heading to the polls Tuesday. But in-person voting will look different.

News

Part of Route 73 in Keene, NY, closed this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A portion of Route 73 in Keene, New York will be closed starting Tuesday.

News

Sex offender being released in Milton

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A sex offender is being released Tuesday.

News

Price Chopper/Market 32 trail mix recall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
12 ounce six pack PICS Southwest Trail Mix is being recalled. The UPC number is: 41735 04102.