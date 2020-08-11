Advertisement

Vermont awarded money to revitalize bus infrastructure

A big infusion of cash is headed to Vermont to improve the state's bus infrastructure.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A big infusion of cash is headed to Vermont to improve the state's bus infrastructure.

VTrans will get $836,355 in transit infrastructure funding from the Federal Transit Federation to replace aging vehicles.

They say the new vehicles will improve transit safety and reliability, help rural commuters and improve access to medical care and other services.

We told you at the start of the pandemic how Green Mountain Transit was seeing decreased ridership due to the stay-at-home order.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao says low ridership periods are the best time to make improvements.

"Our economy is going to come back and when it does in a safe fashion, we need to have the transportation system, the bus system, the bus shelters, all bus facilities ready to receive increased passengers and also commuters," Chao said.

Vermont’s Agency of Transportation says the new vehicles will replace the type of buses that make up most of the state’s transit fleet. They say there is a backlog of vehicles that need to be replaced, and the new vehicles will help to reduce that backlog.

