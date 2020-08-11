Advertisement

Vermont ‘creatives’ gather online

The Chittenden Zone of the Vermont Creative Network is hosting monthly online meetups.
The Chittenden Zone of the Vermont Creative Network is hosting monthly online meetups.(Courtesy: VCN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont creative types, or anyone whose work includes expressive originality, culture or the arts, are welcome to virtually attend a new series of monthly meetups from the Chittenden Zone of the Vermont Creative Network, a project sponsored by the Vermont Arts Council.

Céline McArthur spoke with James Lockridge, co-host of the series and executive director of Big Heavy World, about the effort.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vt. officials provide further details on return to school, fall sports

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni and Olivia Lyons
Vermont Governor Phil Scott Tuesday again advocated for kids to return to school this fall, despite concerns from some parents and teachers worried about the spread of COVID-19.

News

St. Mike’s offers workshops to help educators teach online

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Instructors at St. Michael’s College and its graduate education team are offering workshops to educators in Vermont this summer and fall to help them better prepare for teaching remotely.

News

NH judge partially dismisses Casella defamation case

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A New Hampshire superior court judge has dismissed part of a defamation lawsuit filed against a Dalton man by Casella Waste.

News

New exhibit provides venue for Vt. disabled artists

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Inclusive Arts Vermont is hosting a virtual exhibit designed to give artists with disabilities a chance to show their work to a wider audience.

Latest News

News

Vermont awarded money to revitalize bus infrastructure

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A big infusion of cash is headed to Vermont to improve the state's bus infrastructure.

Back To School

How UVM plans to keep students, staff, community safe

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Dom Amato
We are closely tracking back-to-school plans for college students in our region. And we're learning more about how UVM intends to keep its students, faculty, staff and the surrounding community safe when classes resume. Our Dom Amato has details on the plan.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Why the pandemic didn’t stop in-person voting in Vermont

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Even though there was a big push for early voting, many people still made it out to the polls on Tuesday for in-person voting. Our Ike Bendavid found out why many Vermonters still chose to go to the voting booth during the pandemic.

News

NH requires masks at events with more than 100 people

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has issued an executive order requiring masks to be worn at scheduled gatherings of more than 100 people.

News

What to expect when you visit the dentist during a pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
Even though people may not be seeing your smile as often with masks mandatory throughout Vermont, trips to the dentist are still important. Our Christina Guessferd shows you what to expect when you walk through the doors.