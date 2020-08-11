Vermont Foodbank wins USDA grant to help battle food insecurity

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - In an effort to battle food insecurity in the state, the USDA is giving the Vermont Foodbank a $500,000 grant.

Because of the pandemic, the organization says it is distributing more food than ever before and it is seeing levels of food insecurity never witnessed in its history.

That grant will be used to upgrade its Barre facility.

Our Celine McArthur spoke with Nicole Whalen from the Vermont Foodbank about how those facility upgrades will help Vermonters in need.

“To get the amount of food out that we currently are is taking a lot. It’s a heavy lift for our staff and our facilities. So any improvements we could make to increase our efficiency will help us sustain these levels of distribution,” Whalen said.

Funds will be used to purchase new assets like a forklift and pickup truck, as well as new storage racking for food.=

