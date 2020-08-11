Vermont inmate in Mississippi hospitalized with COVID-19

TUTWILER, Miss. (WCAX) - A Vermont inmate serving his sentence in Mississippi is hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The Vermont Corrections Department says the man is in stable condition and he is not in the ICU.

Vt. Human Services Secretary Mike Smith says the inmate was taken to the hospital on Monday because his oxygen level was low and he refused to keep on an oxygen sensor.

That inmate is one of 219 Vermonters doing time at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility. At last count, 147 of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Related Stories:

147 Vermont inmates in Mississippi prison infected with COVID-19

Scott says he should have seen inmate outbreak coming

Changes in Mississippi prison where Vermont inmates tested positive for COVID-19

85 Vermont inmates at Mississippi prison test positive for COVID-19

6 inmates returned to Vermont test positive for COVID-19

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.