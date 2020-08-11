Advertisement

What to expect when you visit the dentist during a pandemic

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Even though people may not be seeing your smile as often with masks mandatory throughout Vermont, trips to the dentist are still important. Our Christina Guessferd shows you what to expect when you walk through the doors.

"Isn't everyone always nervous going to the dentist?" asked Emily Phillips of St. Albans.

But these patients say their first trip to the dentist since offices reopened didn't hit a nerve.

“When I got here, they put me at ease,” said Daniel DeBiasio of Florida.

“They’ve put a lot of different safety measures in place,” Phillips said.

The biggest change in procedure is how you're welcomed into the practice: a COVID screening form, hand sanitizer and having your temperature taken.

"Because we were closed for three months, we had a pretty big backlog," said Dr. Tyler Aten of Green Mountain Dental.

A backlog that's forced Green Mountain Dental to book hygiene appointments four or five months out.

Like many Vermont dentists, the practice restarted operations in June. They say one of the most significant challenges was establishing a seamless schedule. So, they implemented a text messaging system to keep patients flowing in and out of the office without crossing paths.

“Been really difficult to get patients in, in a timely manner,” Aten said. “So, capacity has been a big, big issue for us, especially since things are a bit slower now, too.”

Slower because Drs. Tyler Aten and Nusi Brown and their team spend 10-15 minutes disinfecting all surfaces in the exam room between each patient.

Before COVID-19, the dentists would work on 10-12 people a day. Now, they see six to eight. To top it off, the providers say they lost two employees to child care problems.

"Less people, more patients," Aten said.

And they say a lot of those patients had to put off important dental work during the pandemic. Recently, that's resulted in an influx of emergency visits.

"Broken teeth, pain, swelling, infections," Aten said.

While drilling into those deeper complications, the dentists are suited up in full PPE.

"We're wearing two surgical masks, we have our loops on, the eyes protected, we have a face shield," Brown said.

Meanwhile, germ-killing air filters are in each room to fight off the virus.

"I feel like dentistry has never been safer," Brown said. "I feel 100% comfortable coming to work every day."

Patients at this practice say the feeling is mutual.

"It was a... I won't say pleasant experience, but it was a comfortable experience," DeBiasio said.

“So get your teeth cleaned!” Phillips said.

