Advertisement

Witness couldn’t believe his eyes, as man breaks his leg base jumping off an apartment roof and crashing into 19 News station (graphic video)

By Rachel Vadaj and Michelle Nicks
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is recovering with a broken leg after a base jumping stunt goes dangerously wrong at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

A witness captured the heart-stopping, dramatic video on camera as a man wearing a parachute slams into the 19 News studios located at Chester and East 12th Street in downtown Cleveland.

Patrick O’Shea witnessed the rescue by Cleveland Firefighters, “I’ve heard of people base jumping sure, but not off of my apartment building. You could tell the man was in pain, he was just sitting there holding on, trying to wait it out because help was on the way.”

Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman said a group of four people were base jumping, which is the act of going off tall buildings or hilltops with a parachute.

The victim whose name is not being released originally told Cleveland Police Officers on the scene that they jumped from a plane, but witnesses say the group jumped from the roof of The Luckman apartment building.

The first three landed safely in the park, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

The last one to jump had his parachute get caught in a wind gust on his way down, according to Lt. Norman.

“I’m sure it wasn’t their first time doing it. It just kind of got unfortunate, a little bit unlucky and got stuck,” O’Shea said.

The man had a broken leg and was transported to MetroHealth Hospital, but witnesses say they think he’s lucky because this could have ended far differently.

“Oh absolutely, if that parachute didn’t get stuck on the building he would have just kind of hit the wall and dropped. That wouldn’t have been pretty,” O’Shea said.

Lt. Norman said his parachute ended up landing on top of the 19 News station, which is directly across the street, causing him to dangle about 40 feet in the air.

Cleveland Fire crews were able to use a ladder to untangle him from the parachute.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Detectives plan to investigate to confirm where the group jumped from, and if it was The Luckman, how they gained access to the roof.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Schools grapple with uncertainty about reopening amid coronavirus

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|

National

Derecho brings strong winds, heavy rain to Iowa

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
Heavy rain and strong winds in Cedar Rapids, Iowa as a powerful storm known as a derecho rolls through.

News

Watch Live: Scott to hold COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
It may be primary election day in Vermont, and Governor Phil Scott is on the ballot, but his Tuesday COVID-19 briefing will continue as normal.

National Politics

Democratic convention speakers span spectrum of US politics

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By BILL BARROW
The Democratic National Convention, a virtual production since the COVID-19 pandemic led party officials to cancel all in-person plans in Milwaukee, will feature presenters from progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Republican John Kasich, a former Ohio governor who sought the GOP presidential nomination four years ago.

News

City of Burlington approves Reparations Task Force

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
Burlington City Council voted to unanimously in favor of creating a reparations task force as part of the city’s racial justice reform.

Latest News

News

City of Burlington approves Reparations Task Force

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
Burlington City Council voted to unanimously in favor of creating a reparations task force as part of the city’s racial justice reform.

National

Apple CEO is now a billionaire

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Bloomberg reports Tim Cook's estimated net worth skyrocketed to $1 billion as Apple shares jumped last week.

News

Off-road vehicle driver accused of speeding in crash

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department says a man in an off-highway recreational vehicle and his passenger were injured after trying to pass an ATV, and he’s been charged with driving too fast.

News

New York’s true nursing home death toll cloaked in secrecy

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s coronavirus death toll in nursing homes, already among the highest in the nation, could actually be a significant undercount.

News

New York’s 50-person wedding rule successfully challenged

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge has ruled in favor of two couples who sued for the right to have more than 50 people at their weddings in western New York, despite the state’s pandemic-related restrictions.

Coronavirus

Russia’s approval of virus vaccine greeted with some alarm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials could backfire.