Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We did it again yesterday . . . hit 90 degrees, for the 19th time this summer. And we are sure to make today the 20th day in the 90s, as it will be even hotter and more humid than it was on Monday.

Like yesterday, there may be a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms by late afternoon, but they will be widely scattered. A more organized line of showers & thunderstorms will be coming along with a cold front, and that will be sweeping through from west to east as we go through the evening hours. Some of those storms could bring some locally heavy downpours.

After the front goes by tonight, skies will start to clear. There may be a lingering shower or thunderstorm near the Canadian border to start the day on Wednesday, otherwise skies will be clearing, and the heat & humidity will be coming down a notch to more tolerable levels.

Once we clear out on Wednesday, there will be a long stretch of delightful summer weather, lasting right through the weekend and into the start of next week. HIghs will be in the low-to-mid-80s and overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Lots of days to take MAX Advantage of the weather . . . AFTER today! -Gary

