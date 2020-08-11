BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been another hot and humid day today. We topped 90 degrees in Burlington for the 20th time this year. With dewpoints in the upper 60s and low 70s, it’s feeling even hotter than that. A cold front will come through tonight with some relief, and scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Storms will be ending by midnight, with some brief gusty winds and heavy downpours possible. After the front goes by tonight, skies will start to clear. There may be a lingering shower or thunderstorm near the Canadian border to start the day on Wednesday, otherwise skies will be clearing, and the heat & humidity will be coming down a notch to more tolerable levels.

Once we clear out on Wednesday, there will be a long stretch of delightful summer weather, lasting right through the weekend and into the start of next week. Highs will be in the low-to-mid-80s and overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.