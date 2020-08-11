Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been another hot and humid day today. We topped 90 degrees in Burlington for the 20th time this year. With dewpoints in the upper 60s and low 70s, it’s feeling even hotter than that. A cold front will come through tonight with some relief, and scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Storms will be ending by midnight, with some brief gusty winds and heavy downpours possible. After the front goes by tonight, skies will start to clear. There may be a lingering shower or thunderstorm near the Canadian border to start the day on Wednesday, otherwise skies will be clearing, and the heat & humidity will be coming down a notch to more tolerable levels.

Once we clear out on Wednesday, there will be a long stretch of delightful summer weather, lasting right through the weekend and into the start of next week. Highs will be in the low-to-mid-80s and overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Hot & steamy today with showers & thunderstorms late. Then a stretch of nice, summer weather.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 9 hours ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: 16 hours ago
Late Night Weather Webcast

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dan Dowling
Hot and humid again on Tuesday, but we do have some relief on the way.

Latest News

Forecast

Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: 21 hours ago
Your Monday outlook from the WCAX weather team.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
Heat and humidity is taking hold of the North Country!

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT
The WCAX Noon News.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:30 AM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Hot, humid, stormy next couple of days. Nicer end of week & weekend.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
Heat and humidity returns for the beginning of the week, with showers and thunderstorms developing.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:55 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.