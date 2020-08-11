BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We started the workweek with another 90 degree day in Burlington on Monday. We’ll likely be in the low 90s again on Tuesday.

Heat and humidity will remain over the region on Tuesday with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some storms late in the day could be on the strong side with gusty winds, and heavy downpours. Any lingering wet weather should wrap up on Tuesday night.

That frontal system will slide south, there will still be a few linger showers on Wednesday, mainly in southern counties. Temperatures will fall a bit, but they will still be well above normal for this time of year. Humidity will be dropping on Wednesday as well, feeling a bit more comfortable by the end of the day.

Then we’ll be getting a stretch of nice, summer weather for the end of the week through the weekend, with lots of sunshine, warm temperatures, and more reasonable humidity.

