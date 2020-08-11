Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We started the workweek with another 90 degree day in Burlington on Monday. We’ll likely be in the low 90s again on Tuesday.

Heat and humidity will remain over the region on Tuesday with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some storms late in the day could be on the strong side with gusty winds, and heavy downpours. Any lingering wet weather should wrap up on Tuesday night.

That frontal system will slide south, there will still be a few linger showers on Wednesday, mainly in southern counties. Temperatures will fall a bit, but they will still be well above normal for this time of year. Humidity will be dropping on Wednesday as well, feeling a bit more comfortable by the end of the day.

Then we’ll be getting a stretch of nice, summer weather for the end of the week through the weekend, with lots of sunshine, warm temperatures, and more reasonable humidity.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Your Monday outlook from the WCAX weather team.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sharon Meyer
Heat and humidity is taking hold of the North Country!

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: 10 hours ago
The WCAX Noon News.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Hot, humid, stormy next couple of days. Nicer end of week & weekend.

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sharon Meyer
Heat and humidity returns for the beginning of the week, with showers and thunderstorms developing.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 16 hours ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT
|
By Dan Dowling
Turning a bit more warm and humid for the start of the week.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
The heat and humidity returns for next week!

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Pretty nice weekend, but there could be a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the higher terrain today.

Forecast

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT
Late Night Weather Webcast