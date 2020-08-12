1 hospitalized following jet ski collision on Mallets Bay

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - One person was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after two jet skiers collided on Lake Champlain in Malletts Bay.

Colchester Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. They say the jet skis were operated by Brian Brady, 35, and Joseph Adams, 32, both of St. Albans. Nearby boaters picked up three people involved.

One passenger, Brooke Gilbar, 22, of Franklin, was transported to the hospital with a leg injury.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but police say alcohol was not involved.

