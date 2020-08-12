Advertisement

1st sports betting retail location opening in New Hampshire

File - (AP Photo/John Locher)
File - (AP Photo/John Locher)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SEABROOK, N.H. (AP) - The first sports betting retail location is opening in New Hampshire, a little over a year since Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill legalizing betting on professional and college sports in the state.

DraftKings Sportsbook at The Brook was opening Wednesday in Seabrook. Sports fans will now be able to place legal bets on all major professional and collegiate U.S. sports at the location. The 90,000 square-foot facility that once was home to a greyhound racing track has betting kiosks and video walls.

It features “The Stadium,” offering  stadium seating on couches and movie theater-style chairs with three cinema-size screens and hundreds of TVs.

