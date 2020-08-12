3rd time the charm for South Burlington school budget

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A big-ticket item on the ballot in South Burlington on Tuesday was the school budget.

And the third time was the charm. The budget passed this time with 53.4% of voters saying yes.

This was the third time the school board has put it on a ballot. Last month, the board approved a $52 million budget-- an increase of $1.5 million from last year’s budget.

Related Stories:

Why the pandemic didn’t stop in-person voting in Vermont

South Burlington School District presents budget one more time before voting

South Burlington to hold 3rd school budget vote

South Burlington voters reject school budget

South Burlington voters weigh in on $1.9M school budget increase

South Burlington School District proposes 3.8% budget hike

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.