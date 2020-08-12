Advertisement

3rd time the charm for South Burlington school budget

South Burlington High School
South Burlington High School(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A big-ticket item on the ballot in South Burlington on Tuesday was the school budget.

And the third time was the charm. The budget passed this time with 53.4% of voters saying yes.

This was the third time the school board has put it on a ballot. Last month, the board approved a $52 million budget-- an increase of $1.5 million from last year’s budget.

