Advertisement

Ben & Jerry’s feuds with British government over asylum policy

File photo
File photo(GRAYDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Relations between the British government and ice cream-maker Ben & Jerry’s have chilled in a spat about the treatment of migrants.

The Vermont-based dessert brand directed a tweet at Britain’s interior minister, Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has vowed to stop asylum-seekers crossing the English Channel from France to England in small boats. Hundreds have made the dangerous crossing in the past weeks of calm summer weather.

The company tweeted: “Hey PritiPatel we think the real crisis is our lack of humanity for people fleeing war, climate change and torture.”

The Home Office hit back, saying Patel was unconcerned about “upsetting the social media team for a brand of overpriced junk food.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Emergency outage to allow GMP crews to make repairs

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Green Mountain Power says there will be an emergency outage this afternoon in Benson, West Haven and parts of Orwell and Fair Haven to allow crews to make repairs.

News

South Burlington passes school budget in 3rd revote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The third revote was a charm for South Burlington’s school budget.

News

3rd time the charm for South Burlington school budget

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Voters in South Burlington said yes to the city's school budget.

News

Scott to take on Zuckerman in the race for top office

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
It was an electric night for the Zuckerman campaign as he secured the democratic party nomination from his farm in Hinesburg. Governor Phil Scott also won the GOP nomination setting up a clash this fall

Latest News

News

Burlington power outage causes sewer overflow, beach closures

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Several Burlington beaches are closed Wednesday due to potentially higher levels of bacteria.

News

Funding secured to complete Lamoille Valley Rail Trail by 2022

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
After years of delay and legal challenges, Gov. Phil Scott says the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail now has the funding to be completed in the next two years.

News

1st sports betting retail location opening in New Hampshire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The first sports betting retail location is opening in New Hampshire, a little over a year since Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill legalizing betting on professional and college sports in the state.

News

More arrests connected to Starksboro shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Two men face charges connected to a drug-related burglary and shooting in Starksboro back in May.

News

Hyde Park woman charged with torching sugarhouse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Hyde Park woman is facing charges after police say she set a Cambridge sugar house on fire and tried to blame someone else.

News

Vt. Corrections officials address rumors on inmate moves

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Four of the six inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago have been cleared for release to the general population and are “considered in recovery.”