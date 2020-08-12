Ben & Jerry’s feuds with British government over asylum policy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Relations between the British government and ice cream-maker Ben & Jerry’s have chilled in a spat about the treatment of migrants.

The Vermont-based dessert brand directed a tweet at Britain’s interior minister, Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has vowed to stop asylum-seekers crossing the English Channel from France to England in small boats. Hundreds have made the dangerous crossing in the past weeks of calm summer weather.

The company tweeted: “Hey PritiPatel we think the real crisis is our lack of humanity for people fleeing war, climate change and torture.”

Hey @PritiPatel we think the real crisis is our lack of humanity for people fleeing war, climate change and torture. We pulled together a thread for you.. — Ben & Jerry's UK (@benandjerrysUK) August 11, 2020

The Home Office hit back, saying Patel was unconcerned about “upsetting the social media team for a brand of overpriced junk food.”

