Burlington power outage causes sewer overflow, beach closures

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several Burlington beaches are closed Wednesday due to potentially higher levels of bacteria.

Burlington officials say a power outage from Tuesday’s storm in Burlington caused backup power to turn on at the wastewater treatment plant and that disinfection pumps did not immediately turn on. They say treated but not fully disinfected combined sewer flow went into the water for 20 minutes.

Oakledge Cove, Blanchard Beach, Blodgett Access and Perkins Pier are closed for the next two days.

