Advertisement

Changes announced to H.S. Fall Sports season

Guidelines are released with details on changes for the 2020 Vermont high school fall sports season
By Mike McCune
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - ‘If we can’t do it here in Vermont, it can’t be done anywhere.’ That’s the approach officials are taking when it comes to the plan to hold a high school fall sports season. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be changes.

At Tuesday’s press conference, Governor Phil Scott and officials of various state organizations outlined what some of those changes will be.

The two fall sports most impacted will be football and volleyball. There will not be a traditional 11-on-11 tackle football season. Officials are working on plans to hold a 7-on-7 touch football season.

Volleyball teams can practice indoors, but when it comes to games, all matches against other schools must be held outside.

Teams man begin practices when schools open on September 8th. If everything goes to plan, games can begin about two weeks later, the week of September 21st.

And face coverings will be required at all times for players, coaches and spectators, and that includes when the athletes are playing. Exceptions for the mask rule have been made for a sport like cross country, where modifications to meets could be made, like staggered start times for runners, can help create social distancing.

All these changes will make the fall season different, and more challenging, but Middlebury High School Activities Director Sean Farrell says it’s worth taking on those challenges because of the important role these sports play in the lives of so many high school students across the state.

“Pre-Covid it was huge for kids to have athletics because it was an important part of why they would come to school every day.” says Farrell. “They knew that they were tied together because of their activities and they were more motivated in the classroom because they knew they had to keep up their academics in order to play sports.

“And having that outlet is huge for their stress levels, for their own mental anxiety, to have that physical release as they’re adapting to the new normal, as we will call it. with the school year. I think it’s vital.”, adds Farrell.

The fall season will look and feel different, but these athletes have been waiting since March for the chance to return to the field and represent their high schools once again.

One thing working in their favor, athletes have to be able to adapt when things happen in the course of the game. When it comes to something like having to wear a face covering while playing the game, Chris Davis, a senior on the Essex football team, says players will adapt and make the best of it.

“Yeah I mean you see some people wear them during the year but I mean it definitely causes some distraction when you’re on the field.”, says Davis. “It’s gonna be a little tougher to breathe and stuff like that, but I think other than that it’s not gonna cause too much trickiness when you’re on the field and playing.”

“Personally I don’t think it should be too bad.”, adds Davis. “n the sidelines, coaches I think will be the big communication issue. I think coaches being able to call in plays, telling players what to do from the sidelines is where it’s gonna get tricky.”

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

H.S. Fall Sports changes: face coverings mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mike McCune
Players will be required to wear face coverings while playing games this high school fall sports season.

Sports

H.S. Fall Sports changes: 7-on-7 football

Updated: 2 hours ago
A 7-on-7 touch football season will replace traditional tackle football for the 2020 Vermont high school sports season

Sports

H.S. football this fall: Is 7-on-7 the answer?

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mike McCune
WCAX Sports looks at 7-on-7 football and why it might be the best way to play a high school football season this fall in Vermont.

Sports

Logistical Questions Loom for High School Athletic Directors

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Vermont high schools will play sports this Fall, but plenty of details still need to be worked out

Latest News

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

Scott: There will be a high school fall sports season

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Governor Phil Scott announces that there will be a fall sports season when Vermont high schools open next month.

Sports

Putting the green in Green and Gold

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
The incoming class for the UVM men's soccer team includes five Vermonters

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

Brown wins 2020 Women’s State Am title

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Andrea Brown outlasts Julia Dapron on the fifth playoff hole to win the 2020 State Amateur championship

Sports

NCAA cancels D-2 & D-3 fall championships

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
The NCAA has canceled it's Division Two and Division Three fall championships for the 2020-21 school year.