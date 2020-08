BENSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Power says there will be an emergency outage starting at 1 p.m. to allow crews to make repairs.

The outages will happen in Benson, West Haven and parts of Orwell and Fair Haven.

GMP says it will affect about 730 customers.

They say crews should be done the work around 3 p.m.

