Exhibit on Gov. Madeline Kunin marks centennial of women’s suffrage

Gov. Madeline Kunin's gowns are part of the Vermont History Museum's exhibit "When Women Lead: Governor Madeleine Kunin of Vermont."
Gov. Madeline Kunin's gowns are part of the Vermont History Museum's exhibit "When Women Lead: Governor Madeleine Kunin of Vermont."(Courtesy: Vermont History Museum)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Women in politics are on display in Montpelier thanks to a fashionable donation from one of the state’s history-making leaders.

The Pavilion Building on Main Street is the home of Governor Phil Scott’s COVID-19 response press conferences. But in another section of the building, the Vermont History Museum is featuring a former Vermont governor who broke down barriers for women with a flare all her own.

The museum’s Amanda Gustin says gowns that make up the centerpiece of the exhibit are not just dresses, they’re symbols. “All three of them sort of have their own place in history, their own moment, their own interesting design features,” she said.

The gowns belonged to Madeline Kunin and she donated them to the Vermont Historical Society a few months ago to be part of its permanent collection and the centerpiece of the current exhibit: “When Women Lead: Governor Madeleine Kunin of Vermont.” They were worn at each of her inaugural balls in 1985,1987 and 1989.

“It’s this beautiful burgundy velvet and it actually has sort of these picked out designs,” Gustin said. The first one was designed to reflect her Swiss heritage. She also wore it at a White House Dinner hosted by President Ronald Reagan. “It’s the only one she wore a second time. Kunin designed all three of the gowns in collaboration with the seamstresses and dress makers.”

Kunin is not just Vermont’s only female Governor, she was also the first woman in the U.S. to be elected to a third term as governor. The dress from that ball is also on display. “Governor Kunin was very much aware of her place in history and very much aware of the role of these gowns in history and made a point to keep them and to keep them safe,” Gustin said.

The exhibit is pretty timely, following a Vermont primary where dozens of women ran for political office. This month also marks 100 years since women were granted the right to legally vote in the U.S.

"It's our contribution to the conversation that's happening right now around the state with this centennial of woman's suffrage and about women in politics generally," Gustin said.

The exhibit is on view through January 2021.

