Federal grant to provide job training for Mohawk tribe

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A U.S. Labor Department grant of over $150,000 is headed to the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe in New York's North Country.

About $134,000 is for employment training for adults and The rest is for investments in the youth workforce.

“This grant will return tax dollars back into the North Country in order to provide more training opportunities at the local level, and I look forward to witnessing the positive impact that it has,” Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-New York, said in a statement Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.