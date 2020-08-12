Advertisement

Federal grant to provide job training for Mohawk tribe

(KOTA)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A U.S. Labor Department grant of over $150,000 is headed to the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe in New York's North Country.

About $134,000 is for employment training for adults and The rest is for investments in the youth workforce.

“This grant will return tax dollars back into the North Country in order to provide more training opportunities at the local level, and I look forward to witnessing the positive impact that it has,” Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-New York, said in a statement Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Exhibit on Gov. Madeleine Kunin marks centennial of women’s suffrage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
Women in politics are on display in Montpelier thanks to a fashionable donation from one of the state’s history-making leaders.

News

Lieutenant governor candidates have differing visions for Vermont

Updated: 1 hour ago
We now know the two chief rivals for Vermont's number two political job. Democrat Molly Gray and Republican Scott Milne both emerged from Tuesday's primary with double-digit victories. Now, they turn their sights on each other. Our Adam Sullivan talked to both candidates.

News

Still no plan in place for Burlington’s stalled CityPlace

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
Still no new plan in place for the stalled CityPlace project and the massive hole it created in downtown Burlington. Our Elissa Borden has the latest.

News

Blue-green algae, untreated runoff conspire to close Burlington beaches

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
Wednesday was a beautiful day to go to the beach day, unless you were in Burlington. Several beaches there will remain closed due to a combination of blue-green algae and a malfunction at the waterplant that sent untreated storm runoff into area waters.

Latest News

News

Analysis: Can Zuckerman overcome Vermont’s incumbent tide?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Middlebury College political science professor Matt Dickinson weighs in on what to watch in the race for governor.

News

How far in the red? Grim new numbers from Vermont economists

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
State economists are calling for Vermont to tighten its belt to the tune of $170 million next year as a result of COVID-19. Our Calvin Cutler has the details from economists on the long road to economic recovery and the difficult budgeting decisions ahead.

News

North Country school district to discuss hybrid return to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
A North Country, New York school district has released its reopening plan, outlining why and how it’s offering hybrid learning to it’s 2,000 students.

News

Vermont’s Dairy Farm of the Year is in Bridport

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Sunderland Farm in Bridport is Vermont's Dairy Farm of the Year.

News

Lieutenant governor candidates have differing visions for Vermont

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
We now know the two chief rivals for Vermont's number two political job. Democrat Molly Gray and Republican Scott Milne both emerged from Tuesday's primary with double-digit victories. Now, they turn their sights on each other. Our Adam Sullivan talked to both candidates.

News

Vermonters smash primary voting records

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont voters smashed multiple records in the state's primary election Tuesday. Here is a look at the numbers.