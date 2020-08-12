Advertisement

Funding secured to complete Lamoille Valley Rail Trail by 2022

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - After years of delay and legal challenges, Gov. Phil Scott says the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail now has the funding to be completed in the next two years.

Scott on Wednesday announced that the Legislature has approved $2.8 million funding to accelerate the completion of the 93- mile trail between St. Johsnbury and Swanton, and that that will be matched by $11.3 million in federal funds.

Biking to expand the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail

"The LVRT will bring together some of our most rural communities while boosting local economies and improving quality of life for Vermonters and visitors," Governor Scott said in a statement. "I appreciate the cooperation of the Legislature, our federal and local partners and VAST in getting us a step closer to making this long-time goal a reality."

The project has been in the works for over a decade and has faced numerous delays, including permitting from the state. VAST has long argued it shouldn’t need Act 250 permits and that they have delayed and added costs.

Vermont hopes to complete 93-mile rail trail by mid-decade

VAST is working with the Town of Hardwick this summer to complete a small section of the trail. About 60 miles still need to be completed Hardwick, Walden, Wolcott, Morristown, Cambridge, Fletcher, Bakersfield, Fairfield, Sheldon, Highgate and Swanton.

When completed in 2022, officials say the LVRT will be the longest rail trail in New England.

