Gov. Scott to take on Lt. Gov. Zuckerman in the race for top office

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was an electric night for the Zuckerman campaign as he secured the Democratic party nomination from his farm in Hinesburg. Governor Phil Scott also won the GOP nomination setting up a clash this fall.

Tens of thousands more people turned out to vote in this year’s primary election compared to 2018.

Using the unofficial numbers from the Secretary of State’s website, about 163,288 people cast a ballot this primary. Compare that to 106,994 in 2018′s primary election. That’s about 56,000 more voters this year.

And this time around, more people voted in the lieutenant governor’s race than in the governor’s race.

But just like in 2018, more people cast a ballot for a Democratic candidate than a Republican.

Zuckerman was in Hinesburg after the win, thanking his friends and family and receiving calls from Rebecca Holcombe and Pat Winburn.

“I could not be more honored and proud to announce our victory in the Democratic Primary and I am the Democratic nominee to be Governor of Vermont,” said Zuckerman.

Zuckerman, a Progressive Democrat inspired by Senator Bernie Sanders says he’ll look to fix the challenges that COVID-19 created and the problems that existed before.

“I think Vermonters care about the issues, and the issues that Progressives and Democrats are fighting for: raising the minimum wage, paid family leave, and tackling the climate crisis by building our rural economy and agricultural economy,” said Zuckerman in an early morning interview with Channel 3 This Morning.

He also clarified his position on vaccines, saying he supports the science behind vaccines.

“When the COVID vaccine comes out, I’ll be listening to medical experts as to how we can best supply it in our state and hopefully across the country, so we can get COVID under control,” said Zuckerman.

In the GOP primary, Incumbent Governor Phil Scott breezed to victory over his main challenger John Klar.

“I’m honored to have earned the GOP nomination for governor and I want to thank Democrats, Independents and Republicans who came out to support me,” said Governor Phil Scott.

In the months ahead, Zuckerman faces a steep climb as he challenges Governor Scott who has received wide praise for his handling of the pandemic from both his own party and from Democrats.

But a closer examination of the numbers may paint a different picture.

In 2018, Phil Scott running for governor received 151,000 votes while Zuckerman received 158,000 running for lieutenant governor. This was before the pandemic and before Scott vetoed paid family leave, minimum wage, medical monitoring and 24-hour waiting periods for guns.

As Zuckerman digs in ahead of the November election, Scott says he’s going to continue to focus on the crisis facing the state.

”This will be unusual for a bit. My focus will always be on the job I was elected to do and that’s to lead the state, and I will prioritize that before another campaign,” said Scott.

Channel 3 This Morning asked Scott about what it’s like to be running against someone he works closely with. He compared it to his past relationship with former Governor Peter Shumlin when he served as lt. governor. Scott said they didn’t have a particularly close relationship.

“They are separately, independently elected and he will do his job and I’ll do mine,” said Scott.

