H.S. Fall Sports changes: 7-on-7 football

A 7-on-7 touch football season will replace traditional tackle football for the 2020 Vermont high school sports season
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - 7-on-7 football is coming to Vermont.

At Tuesday’s Governor’s press conference, while going over the updated guidelines for high school fall sports, Jay Nichols, Executive Director of the Vermont Principals’ Association, announced that, while traditional 11-on-11 tackle football won’t take place, plans are in the works for a 7-on-7 touch football season.

Nichols said the essential, close contact nature of football made playing the sport in it’s traditional fashion this fall impossible, and 7-on-7, played without tackling and with fewer players on the field, provided the best option for a football season.

“A lot of it comes down to blocking and players being really close to each other, respiratory droplets on each other, breathing on each other.”, said Nichols. “When a player is tackled, there’s a whole group of people that are together, and as we discussed that it became very clear that football was problematic.

So by going to a 7-on-7 type of method, we can get all the kids playing, but also ensure some level of physical distancing with their masks where we can play football in a safe way, That’s essentially what it comes down to.”

