Hyde Park woman charged with torching sugarhouse

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Hyde Park woman is facing charges after police say she set a Cambridge sugarhouse on fire back and tried to blame someone else.

Investigators say it happened back in February. Firefighters responded to an early morning fire at the sugarhouse on Plot Road in Cambridge belonging to John and Kim Tilton. The fire, which caused over $50,000 in damage, was initially blamed on an electric heater.

But after further investigation, authorities say Ciana Allen, 25 had drinking and set the fire to get back at her former boyfriend. Police say she meant to set his family’s sugarhouse on fire, but set another one on fire on the same road. They then say she tried to blame another person.

She’ll be in court next month.

