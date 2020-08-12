Advertisement

Lieutenant governor candidates have differing visions for Vermont

Scott Milne and Molly Gray
Scott Milne and Molly Gray(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - We now know the two chief rivals for Vermont's number two political job. Democrat Molly Gray and Republican Scott Milne both emerged from Tuesday's primary with double-digit victories. Now, they turn their sights on each other. Our Adam Sullivan talked to both candidates.

Both Gray and Milne are ready to move on to the general election and they bring starkly different visions for what the lieutenant governor should do for Vermont.

"It's really exciting and we are really really pumped about what's to come," said Molly Gray, Democrat for Vermont lieutenant governor.

"Yeah, good day. Feeling good about the campaign," said Scott Milne, Republican for Vermont lieutenant governor.

Milne and Gray are both feeling good on the heels of their primary night victories. But they both have different takes on the role of lieutenant governor.

Gray says it's about fighting for the issues Vermonters care about.

"Issues of child care, paid family and medical leave, equal access to the internet, workforce development," she said.

Milne says it's about helping to get the region's economy back on track.

"Chief marketing officer, chief brand officer, small business ombudsman: some version of a job like that," he said.

Milne likely has more name recognition having run for statewide office in the past. But he's also attempting to link his campaign with Gov. Phil Scott, a popular Republican running for reelection in a blue state.

"Being a partner versus an adversary in the lieutenant governor's office for Governor Phil Scott. I think people believe Vermont needs to go forward and that is going to be a part of our getting there," Milne said.

"I look forward to being an incredibly strong partner for the Legislature, for the governor-- whoever that may be-- but most importantly, elevating the voices of our communities," Gray said.

Gray got key support from Democratic leaders during the primary, including former Govs. Madeline Kunin and Peter Shumlin. But Milne calls that a liability, giving a taste of what’s to come during the upcoming general election campaign.

"Peter Shumlin was an arrogant reckless governor. Nice guy, I have a lot of respect for him personally, horrible governor. He's a mentor of Molly Gray," Milne said.

Gray counters by saying ultimately, her campaign is about talking to the people.

"Vermonters vote for the person," she said. "We vote for people who get things done."

How well Gray is able to weather criticism, according to the experts, will be crucial to her success.

"It's one thing to win among your base," political analyst Matt Dickinson said. "It's another thing to have to deal with someone across the political aisle who is taking shots at you."

A difference in campaigning strategy as well, with the 30-something Gray saying she’ll target voters through social media. Milne, who has used TV advertising to promote his travel business, says he’ll raise enough money to run traditional campaign ads on TV.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Analysis: Can Zuckerman overcome Vermont’s incumbent tide?

Updated: moments ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Middlebury College political science professor Matt Dickinson weighs in on what to watch in the race for governor.

News

How far in the red? Grim new numbers from Vermont economists

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
State economists are calling for Vermont to tighten its belt to the tune of $170 million next year as a result of COVID-19. Our Calvin Cutler has the details from economists on the long road to economic recovery and the difficult budgeting decisions ahead.

News

North Country school district to discuss hybrid return to school

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
A North Country, New York school district has released its reopening plan, outlining why and how it’s offering hybrid learning to it’s 2,000 students.

News

Vermont’s Dairy Farm of the Year is in Bridport

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Sunderland Farm in Bridport is Vermont's Dairy Farm of the Year.

Latest News

News

Blue-green algae, untreated runoff conspire to close Burlington beaches

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
Wednesday was a beautiful day to go to the beach day, unless you were in Burlington. Several beaches there will remain closed due to a combination of blue-green algae and a malfunction at the waterplant that sent untreated storm runoff into area waters.

News

Vermonters smash primary voting records

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont voters smashed multiple records in the state's primary election Tuesday. Here is a look at the numbers.

News

Athletes say school sports with masks better than not playing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
A Vermont statewide mask mandate will soon include school sporting events, not just for the spectators but for the athletes as well.

AP

NH bars get Bike Week reminder, school survey data released

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is reminding bar and restaurant owners of the importance of coronavirus-related guidelines, especially during the upcoming Laconia Motorcycle Week.

News

Exhibit on Gov. Madeline Kunin marks centennial of women’s suffrage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
Women in politics are on display in Montpelier thanks to a fashionable donation from one of the state’s history-making leaders.

AP

Vermont Democratic US Rep. Welch challenged by GOP nurse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vermont's lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives says he's looking forward to debating his opponent in the November General Election.