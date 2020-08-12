Scott Milne to face Molly Gray in November

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Democrat Molly Gray will face Republican Scott Milne for lt. governor in November.

Gray, an assistant ag in the criminal division of the Vermont Attorney General’s office beat out Senate President Tim Ashe in the Democratic primary by a 46% to 35% margin. Unlike Ashe, Gray has never held political office.

I'm overwhelmed by the support we've seen tonight. I want to say thank you to my fellow Democratic candidates, my team and all Vermonters. Together we're bringing new voices into politics and uniting around a bold vision for a brighter future. It's been the honor of a lifetime. — Molly Gray (@mollyforvermont) August 12, 2020

She says she wants to bring a fresh perspective to the state capitol and is focused on child care, broadband and keeping young people in the state. She says she’s looking forward to continuing the momentum into the fall.

“And to try to continue trying to unify our state, bring more people into the process, more people in government. We have so much work to do to recover from COVID-19, to address a lot of inequities we have in the state, to address our generational needs in keeping our generation here. So, to continue working hard and bringing people together and doing what needs to be done to bring Vermont forward,” Gray said Tuesday night.

Scott Milne was among six candidates running for the GOP nomination. He beat his closest competition, Meg Hansen, by a 51% to 33% margin.

I want to thank you all for your support . . . onto the general election on November 3rd! Posted by Scott Milne for Vermont on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Milne is a familiar face in the GOP field. The travel agency owner from Pomfret came within a couple thousand votes in 2014 of unseating Governor Peter Shumlin. If elected, he says his entrepreneurship will help the state out of the red from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I believe my experience -- three decades of building a small business and growing jobs, and my promise to be a partner with Gov. Scott and helping us get through this health crisis and onto an economic recovery -- has resonated with people and it’s what we’ll be talking a lot about between now and November,” Milne said.

