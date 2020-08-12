More arrests connected to Starksboro shooting

STARKSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men face charges connected to a drug-related burglary and shooting in Starksboro back in May.

It happened May 29 at a home on Hillside Drive. Vermont State Police say Tyler Branon, 31, of Winooski, forced his way into the home, demanding money from Isaac Liberty-Hanlon, 41. They say Liberty-Hanlon, a convicted felon, shot Branon in the leg. Branon fled to a car outside with three other people. On the way to UVM Medical Center, they were met by police and an ambulance.

Police say both Branon and Liberty-Hanlon initially lied to police, calling the shooting an accident. Liberty-Hanlon was arrested last month for illegal firearms possession. Branon now also faces burglary charges. A third man, Brian LaFountain, 33, of Bristol was also arrested last month on cocaine charges.

