New species of dinosaur discovered by scientists

It’s called a Vectaerovenator inopinatus
Published: Aug. 12, 2020
(Gray News) – Scientists in the United Kingdom have discovered a new dinosaur and it's related to the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex.

It’s called a Vectaerovenator inopinatus.

University of Southampton paleontologists spent months studying four bones found last year on the Isle of Wight, off England’s south coast.

The university said the scientists determined they were from the neck, back and tail of a new dinosaur "previously unknown to science."

The fossils were found over a period of weeks in 2019 in three separate discoveries, two by individuals and one by a family group.

The dinosaur lived 115 million years ago and was about 13 feet long.

The findings will be published in the journal Papers in Paleontology.

Meanwhile, the bones will be displayed at the Dinosaur Isle museum on the Isle of Wight.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

