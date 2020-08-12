NH bars get Bike Week reminder, school survey data released

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is reminding bar and restaurant owners of the importance of coronavirus-related guidelines, especially during the upcoming Laconia Motorcycle Week.

The commission’s Division of Enforcement and Licensing issued an industrywide circular on Wednesday to remind all licensees how critical these guidelines are and emphasized the importance of educating their staff.

Meanwhile, the task force on reopening New Hampshire schools has released district-by-district results of its survey of more than 56,000 parents, teachers and administrators.

Statewide, about 8 in 10 parents surveyed said their children were eager to return to the classroom, though parents were split on whether that should happen.

