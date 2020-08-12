Advertisement

North Country school district to discuss hybrid return to school

File photo
File photo(KOTA)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - A North Country, New York school district has released its reopening plan, outlining why and how it’s offering hybrid learning to it’s 2,000 students.

“Gross” is the word incoming Peru freshman Emily Coon uses to describe living in a pandemic summer. “You can’t really do a lot,” she said.

But she and her two other friends that are also starting high school in the fall are making the best of a bad situation. "it's not the same as being in a classroom facing your teacher and you can raise your hand to ask a question," Coon said. But she tries to look at the glass as half-full. "I'm looking forward to seeing my friends more."

Peru Central School District is using hybrid reopening model. That means students will be in the classroom two-days a week and remote three-days a week. Wednesdays will be the universal cleaning day, so no students in class. The district has said that if a parent feels more comfortable with their child being 100% remote, they have the option to do that.

"We really wanted to go five-days in class," said Peru Central School District Superintendent Thomas Palmer.

Palmer says the district, one of the largest in Clinton County, does not have the space to keep its 2,000 students six-feet apart to allow five days a week. "is it optimal? It is for the current situation that we are in. We know it's not the best for our parents and we know that any decision we make for parents -- it isn't the greatest," he said. "The geographic location of where those families are -- there isn't going to be internet service."

The district has purchased three devices to make their buses mobile Wi-Fi hotspots, as well as 100 hotspots for students to sign out and take home. “We will make every effort we can,” Palmer said.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has mandated that all districts in New York need to have at least three meetings with parents about their reopening plan. For Peru, it’s Wednesday night at 6 p.m., where Officials will go over the plan. Another meeting on Thursday will be to answer any questions.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Analysis: Can Zuckerman overcome Vermont’s incumbent tide?

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Middlebury College political science professor Matt Dickinson weighs in on what to watch in the race for governor.

News

How far in the red? Grim new numbers from Vermont economists

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
State economists are calling for Vermont to tighten its belt to the tune of $170 million next year as a result of COVID-19. Our Calvin Cutler has the details from economists on the long road to economic recovery and the difficult budgeting decisions ahead.

News

Vermont’s Dairy Farm of the Year is in Bridport

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Sunderland Farm in Bridport is Vermont's Dairy Farm of the Year.

News

Lieutenant governor candidates have differing visions for Vermont

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
We now know the two chief rivals for Vermont's number two political job. Democrat Molly Gray and Republican Scott Milne both emerged from Tuesday's primary with double-digit victories. Now, they turn their sights on each other. Our Adam Sullivan talked to both candidates.

Latest News

News

Blue-green algae, untreated runoff conspire to close Burlington beaches

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
Wednesday was a beautiful day to go to the beach day, unless you were in Burlington. Several beaches there will remain closed due to a combination of blue-green algae and a malfunction at the waterplant that sent untreated storm runoff into area waters.

News

Vermonters smash primary voting records

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont voters smashed multiple records in the state's primary election Tuesday. Here is a look at the numbers.

News

Athletes say school sports with masks better than not playing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
A Vermont statewide mask mandate will soon include school sporting events, not just for the spectators but for the athletes as well.

AP

NH bars get Bike Week reminder, school survey data released

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is reminding bar and restaurant owners of the importance of coronavirus-related guidelines, especially during the upcoming Laconia Motorcycle Week.

News

Exhibit on Gov. Madeline Kunin marks centennial of women’s suffrage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
Women in politics are on display in Montpelier thanks to a fashionable donation from one of the state’s history-making leaders.

AP

Vermont Democratic US Rep. Welch challenged by GOP nurse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vermont's lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives says he's looking forward to debating his opponent in the November General Election.