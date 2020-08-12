Advertisement

Democrats, Mnuchin at odds after ‘overture’ for virus talks

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House’s top negotiator tried to revive stalled talks Wednesday over coronavirus aid, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer dismissed the “overture,” saying the Trump administration is still refusing to meet them halfway.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reached out to the Democratic leaders as it becomes increasingly unlikely there will not be any new relief for Americans until Congress resumes in September. The two sides are wide apart.

“The White House is not budging,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement.

Mnuchin disputed their account and shot back: “The Democrats have no interest in negotiating.”

The House is now on recess with the Senate only nominally in session until the end of this week. Lawmakers are being told they could be recalled to Washington on 24-hour notice, but there are few signs of a breakthrough, despite the mounting death toll, surpassing 161,000 in the U.S., and more than 5 million people infected.

In their joint statement, the Democrats said Mnuchin made an “overture” to meet. The treasury secretary called the Democratic leaders on Wednesday, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the private call.

“Democrats have compromised,” they said, noting that they dropped their initial $3.5 trillion proposal by $1 trillion and expect President Donald Trump’s team to raise its $1 trillion offer by a similar amount to $2 trillion. “However, it is clear that the Administration still does not grasp the magnitude of the problems that American families are facing.”

They said, “We have again made clear to the Administration that we are willing to resume negotiations once they start to take this process seriously.”

Mnuchin said the Democrats’ statement “is not an accurate reflection of our conversation.” He said Pelosi made it clear that she was unwilling to continue negotiations “unless we agreed in advance to her proposal, costing at least $2 trillion.”

Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also briefed GOP senators privately on Wednesday, but Republicans said there was no further information on next steps.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sheriff: Fla. woman killed by ex during daughter’s online class

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Florida man stormed into a house and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend as her 10-year-old daughter took an online class, with the girl's teacher and other students hearing part of the commotion before the slaying, authorities said.

News

Analysis: Can Zuckerman overcome Vermont’s incumbent tide?

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Middlebury College political science professor Matt Dickinson weighs in on what to watch in the race for governor.

News

How far in the red? Grim new numbers from Vermont economists

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
State economists are calling for Vermont to tighten its belt to the tune of $170 million next year as a result of COVID-19. Our Calvin Cutler has the details from economists on the long road to economic recovery and the difficult budgeting decisions ahead.

News

North Country school district to discuss hybrid return to school

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
A North Country, New York school district has released its reopening plan, outlining why and how it’s offering hybrid learning to it’s 2,000 students.

National

VIDEO: Bison fight in middle of Yellowstone road

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
American bison bulls can weigh up to 2,200 pounds and you don’t want to get their way.

Latest News

National

Fla. woman killed with 6 kids inside home

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
A Florida man stormed into a house and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend as her 10-year-old daughter took an online class, with the girl's teacher and other students hearing part of the commotion before the slaying, authorities said.

National

LIVE: President Trump gives briefing from the White House

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
These drugs are believed to last for a month or more and could give quick, temporary immunity to people at high risk of infection, such as health workers and housemates of someone with COVID-19.

National Politics

Biden introduces VP choice Harris; much history, no crowd

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Harris and Biden then will sit down together for an online fundraiser designed to let even small donors get a fresh glimpse of what the Democratic presidential ticket will look like together.

News

Vermont’s Dairy Farm of the Year is in Bridport

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Sunderland Farm in Bridport is Vermont's Dairy Farm of the Year.

News

Lieutenant governor candidates have differing visions for Vermont

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
We now know the two chief rivals for Vermont's number two political job. Democrat Molly Gray and Republican Scott Milne both emerged from Tuesday's primary with double-digit victories. Now, they turn their sights on each other. Our Adam Sullivan talked to both candidates.